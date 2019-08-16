Celebrate the end of the season at Westside Summerfest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Say farewell to summer at the Westside Summerfest.

The annual event will take place in a new spot, the Ventana Ranch Community Park instead of Cottonwood Mall. The event will feature local food brew, handcrafted goods, and live music.

After the national headliner Micky Thomas of Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, canceled, the city will now showcase more local talent for the free event.

Westside Summerfest takes place on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ventana Ranch Community Park. For more information, click here.