Celebrate recovery for National Recovery Month in Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The road to recovery is never an easy one. In fact, it can be one of the hardest things someone ever has to do in their life.

Whether it be drugs or alcohol, gaining sobriety and full recovery is something to celebrate. That’s why, as part of National Recovery Month, the City of Albuquerque is hosting it’s Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery event, celebrating all those who have taken the steps to better their life as a whole.

The event is free and will take place Wednesday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the event and what Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery does in the community, visit their website.