Celebrate recovery for National Recovery Month in Civic Plaza

Always On

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The road to recovery is never an easy one. In fact, it can be one of the hardest things someone ever has to do in their life.

Whether it be drugs or alcohol, gaining sobriety and full recovery is something to celebrate. That’s why, as part of National Recovery Month, the City of Albuquerque is hosting it’s Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery event, celebrating all those who have taken the steps to better their life as a whole.

The event is free and will take place Wednesday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the event and what Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery does in the community, visit their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss