Celebrate Oasis with an informative event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At Oasis Albuquerque, they promote healthy aging through lifelong learning in classes, volunteerism, and health and wellness activities to name a few.

Their event, Celebrate Oasis, is for seniors to learn more about what they have to offer. Oasis has recently doubled in size, and can now offer even more classes, workshops, and wellness programming. “We have added a dedicated exercise fitness room where we can offer more of our balance and false prevention classes,” said Executive Director Kathleen Raskob said.

In addition to the fitness room, Oasis also built a small classroom which offers cooking demonstrations, art workshops, and many other future classes.

Celebrate Oasis is a free event happening from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, September 20th with a short ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Instructors will be on hand to talk about their classes along with the Blue Cross Care Van providing flu shots. Oasis is located at 3301 Menaul Blvd NE.