Casting call held for Netflix series and USA Network’s ‘Evel’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You could be an extra on a hit Netflix show or a USA Network limited series.

The Albuquerque Journal reports a local casting company is reportedly looking for talent to star in USA Networks “Evel” and the Netflix hit series, “Stranger Things”. The casting call for “Evel” is looking for men, women, and children as background actors.

The casting companies say they’re also looking for cheerleaders and athletic males ages 14 to 22 for a Netflix series. Netflix and the New Mexico State Film Office could not confirm the production of “Stranger Things”, however, the series is scheduled to move part of its production to New Mexico for the show’s fourth season.

The casting call will take place on Friday, March 6 the Aperture Center next to ABQ Studios.