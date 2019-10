Fat Bear Week is back, and your vote is needed.

Five years ago, the National Park Service started the annual contest after noticing its bears packing on the pounds in Alaska. Now, the park’s chubbiest bears are pitted against one another in head-to-head matchups.

Last year, Beadnose won the heated competition, but Holly is the favorite this year. A new chunky champ will be announced next Tuesday.

