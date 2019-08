ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of beer can collectors are heading to New Mexico for a ” CANvention.”

Starting Thursday, August 29, the Brewery Collectibles Club of America will celebrate unique beer cans at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The event attracts collectors from all around the world who trade, buy and sell vintage and craft beer cans.

Attendees can also sample beer from local breweries.