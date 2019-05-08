Call for original artwork for two Bernalillo County events

Bernalillo County is calling all artists to take part in some upcoming events.

The county is looking for chile-themed art for the Bosque Chile Fest’s Ristra Run in August and Dia De Los Muertos art for the Sugar Skull Fun Run in October.

Professional and amateur artists of all ages are encouraged to submit their work.

Bosque Chile Festival – Ristra Run

Event date is Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019

Artwork will be specific to the Ristra Run race event

General theme: Red chiles, green chiles and/or ristras, and running

Dimensions: No smaller than 8.5 x 11, no larger than 11 x 17, original artwork preferred, JPG, TIFF or PDF are acceptable digital formats for submissions

Submit: Email all submissions to publicart@bernco.gov Please include contact info: phone number and email address

Deadline: Friday, May 31, 2019, 5 p.m.

p.m. Notification of selection: Friday, June 14, 2019

$250 awarded to the selected artist

Sugar Skull Fun Run

Event date is Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

General theme: Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

Dimensions: No smaller than 8.5 x 11, no larger than 11 x 17, original artwork preferred, JPG, TIFF or PDF are acceptable digital formats for submissions

Submit: Email all submissions to publicart@bernco.gov Please include contact info: phone number and email address

Deadline: Friday, June 14, 2019, 5 p.m.

p.m. Notification of selection: Friday, June 21, 2019

$250 awarded to the selected artist

For questions, contact Public Art Program Coordinator Nan Masland at (505) 314-0467.