Call for original artwork for two Bernalillo County events

Bernalillo County is calling all artists to take part in some upcoming events.
The county is looking for chile-themed art for the Bosque Chile Fest’s Ristra Run in August and Dia De Los Muertos art for the Sugar Skull Fun Run in October.
Professional and amateur artists of all ages are encouraged to submit their work.
Bosque Chile Festival – Ristra Run
- Event date is Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
- Artwork will be specific to the Ristra Run race event
- General theme: Red chiles, green chiles and/or ristras, and running
- Dimensions: No smaller than 8.5 x 11, no larger than 11 x 17, original artwork preferred, JPG, TIFF or PDF are acceptable digital formats for submissions
- Submit:
- Email all submissions to publicart@bernco.gov
- Please include contact info: phone number and email address
- Deadline: Friday, May 31, 2019, 5 p.m.
- Notification of selection: Friday, June 14, 2019
- $250 awarded to the selected artist
Sugar Skull Fun Run
- Event date is Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
- General theme: Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)
- Dimensions: No smaller than 8.5 x 11, no larger than 11 x 17, original artwork preferred, JPG, TIFF or PDF are acceptable digital formats for submissions
- Submit:
- Email all submissions to publicart@bernco.gov
- Please include contact info: phone number and email address
- Deadline: Friday, June 14, 2019, 5 p.m.
- Notification of selection: Friday, June 21, 2019
- $250 awarded to the selected artist
For questions, contact Public Art Program Coordinator Nan Masland at (505) 314-0467.