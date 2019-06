ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is calling on artists to help make downtown safer. The Albuquerque Public Art Program is currently taking submissions for a project called “City Bright.”

They’re asking artists for proposals for temporary art installations that feature light. Mayor Tim Keller says it’s part of the city’s focus on public safety and engagement.

The deadline is this Sunday. For more information, click here.