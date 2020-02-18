Business owner asking for hubcap donations for giant tree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of a local tourist spot along Route 66 has a plea for the public.

KRQE News 13 first told you about Vickie Ashcraft, owner of Enchanted Trails, a trading post turned RV park and gift shop in 2016.

Back then she had the vision to build a giant tree made out of hubcaps to sit outside the shop as a way to captivate travelers. Ashcraft was asking for at least 200 hubcaps to be donated to bring the massive statue to life and actually got close to 300.

She now says she underestimated the size and needs even more hubcaps. The tree stands 15 feet and is eight feet wide and Ashcraft says she will need a crane to put it all together.

She says anyone who has old metal hubcaps sitting gathering dust, she will gladly take them off your hands.

For more information to donate, click here.