ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calling all New Mexico United fans: You can catch a ride to their next big match.

The United are taking on FC Dallas during the U.S. Open Cup this Wednesday. The team’s fan group called “The Curse” has organized another bus trip, this time only costing $30 for a trip to Dallas.

Tickets go on sale Monday night at 7:30 p.m. If you’re interested, click here.