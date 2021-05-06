‘Broadening my horizons’: Student visionaries to showcase artwork

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school students from around the Albuquerque metro area are getting ready to share their artwork with the community. Visionaries: Group Art Exhibition will hold its opening reception during the ABQ Artwalk on May 7 at Secret Gallery & the Ruppe.

Albuquerque art teacher Rene Palomares originally had been scheduled to hold an exhibition at Secret Gallery this month but realized he wouldn’t be able to dedicate enough time to do the project between teaching, and his own graduate school classes. That’s when he realized he could turn this into a learning experience for local art students. Palomares held an open call for student submissions and had a jury of local, established artists choose the finalists.

The students learned how to work with a gallery, contracts, pricing their artwork, and most importantly, learned how to value their own work. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase not just what the community has, but individually these kids’ assets and what they can bring to the city,” Palomares said.

Rio Rancho High School senior Jessica Garcia said she’s always wanted to get her artwork into a gallery, and was excited for the opportunity to learn how to put her art out there. “It’s my dream to be in a gallery and have an actual exhibit and this is just like a gateway for that, especially with me being so young. It feels really good to be a part of it and have this door opened for me so early in my career,” Garcia said.

For sophomore Lena Sanchez, the process was difficult for her at first when she realized she was underpricing her work. “I took into consideration how long it took me because I put a lot of effort into my piece, so I tried to compensate to what I’d spend on it, how much work I put into it, how much I felt my work was worth, and in the end, I managed to figure it out,” Sanchez said.

Sophia Geherin said she was excited to step out of her normal sphere of influence when it came to showing her art. “It means a lot to me. I was super excited to hear that I got in. It’s a bigger scale than Albuquerque Public Schools or just any school district, I think it’s kind of broadening my horizons or whatever you want to call it. It’s interesting that I’m getting to be part of the community of young Albuquerque artists,” Geherin said.