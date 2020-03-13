Brightburn Academy celebrates St. Patrick’s Day around New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saint Patrick’s Day brings out the Irish in everyone, and there’s no better way to celebrate this Irish holiday than with some traditional Irish Dancing.

The Brightburn Academy of Irish Dance in Rio Rancho has plenty of performances lined up this week, leading up to St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday. On March 21, the school will open it’s doors from noon to 2 p.m. to the public so they can try Irish Dance for themselves.

They will be dancing at the following venues in March:

Saturday, March 14: O’Niell’s Pub in Nob Hill at 11:30 a.m./Quarter Celtic Brewpub at 1 p.m./Brother Matthias Dinner at St. Pius X High School at 5:30 p.m./Brew Lab Brewery at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15: Irish-American Society Party at 1:30 p.m./St. Baldrick’s at Santa Ana Star Center at 3:30 p.m.

Monday, March 16: O’Niell’s Pub in Nob Hill at 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17: O’Niell’s Pub in Nob Hill at 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18: St. James Tea Room at 6:30 p.m.

Their studio is located inside the McDermott Athletic Center at 801 Loma Colorado Dr. NE in Rio Rancho. More information on how to get involved is available on their website.