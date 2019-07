HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The frontman of glam rock band, Poison, has a message for New Mexico fans. Bret Michaels will perform Aug. 17 during Hobbs August Nites at the Ship Street Plaza.

Michaels says the free concert will feature all the Poison hits, as well as his newer hits. The show starts at 6 p.m. at the Ship Street Plaza.