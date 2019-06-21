Bonded Dogs Milo and Ellie need a loving home

In Pet of the Week, Milo and Ellie are a bonded pair of super sweet dogs that need a special, loving foster and/ or forever home.

Milo is a young Shepherd mix, loving, intuitive, affectionate and calm. He longs for close human contact and the bond he had with his human Mom.

Ellie is a 4-year-old Husky mix with an endearing stubborn streak. She’s adventurous, active and mischievous.

Both dogs are incredibly bonded.

Milo was rescued as part of the Bernalillo County Animal Cruelty Task Force operations in 2015 and was placed in his home as a treasured part of the family.

Ellie was rescued from her chain in 2016 and joined Milo and his family shortly after. To find out how to adopt a pet that will add love and joy into your family, go to NMDOG for information.