ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a fun place to take your sweetie this Valentine’s Day, you might consider the BioPark.

The BioPark is hosting “That’s A Moray!” on February 14. The adults-only event features a glass of champagne and a romantic dinner at the Shark Reef Cafe.

Visitors will also get to learn about the mating rituals for some of the underwater residents. The cost is $75 per person.

