ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the cooler temperatures, you may not be thinking about heading to the zoo, but a new behind-the-scenes tour may change your mind.

On Sunday, the zoo will host its first “back of the house” tour of its new penguin exhibit. The tour offers a chance to get up close with everyone’s favorite black and white birds, at least if the penguins are up for it.

The tour starts Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and is limited to ages 12 and up. Tickets are $110.

