BioPark releases the 2021 Run for the Zoo t-shirt design

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Run for the Zoo has released this year’s t-shirt design. The shirts sport the slogan “Roar On,” and feature a roaring lion in front of a Zia symbol, along with other classic New Mexico symbols.

For a second year, the pandemic has prompted the annual fundraiser to go virtual. People can complete their run, walk, bike ride, or skate anywhere, anytime between May 2 and 9, then send in their results.

The goal is to raise $125,000 for the BioPark. More information is available online.