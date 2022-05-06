ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Biopark is offering up volunteer opportunities for teens. Those aged 14 and older can serve as nature guides and help with summer discovery stations. Those aged 16 and older can also volunteer as conservation camp counselors for Camp Biopark.
Beginning this year, those teens can also apply for the career exploration program which allows them to participate in service projects through the Biopark. They’ll also learn about various jobs at the Biopark. For more information or to fill out an application, visit the city of Albuquerque’s website.