ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County wants your input on upgrades to a community center.

The county received a grant to construct a pool at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center on Fourth Street north of Alameda, and officials want to gather information from the public.

The meeting is Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the center.