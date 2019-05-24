Bernalillo County pools begin summer season Memorial Day Weekend

Starting this weekend community swimming pools in the Albuquerque metro area will begin their summer schedule.

Bernalillo County swimming pools and the Alameda Spray Park will open Saturday, May 25 at 12 p.m. Bernalillo County Parks and Recreation’s Aquatic Department operates four pools and two splash pads: Rio Grande High School/Bernalillo County Pool, Paradise Hills Pool, Los Padillas Pool and South Valley Splash Pad and the Alameda Spray Park.

Click here to view the Bernalillo County Parks & Recreation’s pool schedules.

The City of Albuquerque will begin their pool summer season Saturday, May 25. The season will run through August 11. All indoor city pools feature $0.25 Friday nights ($0.50 at West Mesa Aquatic Center). Beginning Memorial Day weekend through August 11, kids under the age of 18 swim free on Sundays at all pools.

Click here to view the City of Albuquerque pools summer schedule.

The City of Rio Rancho offers four swimming locations: Rio Rancho Aquatic Center, Cabezon Outdoor Pool, Haynes Outdoor Pool, and the Rainbow Outdoor Pool.

Click here to view Rio Rancho pool information.