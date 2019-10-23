Bernalillo County hosts Sugar Skull Fun Run and Muerto Market

Bernalillo County is hosting the popular Sugar Skull Fun Run and Muerto Market this weekend in Albuquerque. Bring the entire family to this event that will also feature food trucks, face painting, and muerto merchandise.

The race route will follow the Bosque Trail south and toward Rio Bravo Boulevard. Walkers and pets are also welcome to participate as well.

The registration fee is $40 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K run. Online registration will close on Thursday, October 14, 2019, at midnight.

After Thursday, participants must register in person on Saturday, October 26, 2019, during the packet pick up from noon to 5 p.m. at Sport Systems located at 6915 Montgomery Blvd NE or on the day of the race. Registration fee includes a Suga Skull Fun Run long sleeve dri-fit shirt while supplies last.

The Muerto Market is free to attend and will feature Dia de los Muertos face painters, food trucks, themed artisans, vendors and music.

The Sugar Skull Fun Run takes place on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 9 .m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center located at 1701 Fourth St. SW.