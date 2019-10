The Day of the Dead is coming early in the metro. The annual Sugar Skull Fun Run starts Sunday morning at 9 a.m., with costumed runners and walkers of all ages heading out from the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Then, the “Muerto Market” gets underway at 2 p.m., with local artists, vendors, food and music. Online registration for the race is closed, but you can still sign up at Friday’s packet pickup. For details, click here.