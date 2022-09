ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend is a chance to get ready for the Day of the Dead by learning about the holiday’s iconic art form. Bernalillo County is hosting a calavera mosaic and face painting workshop.

The hands-on event teaches participants to create their own calavera, or skulls, in both traditional and contemporary styles in the form of face paint or home decor. That’s happening Saturday at noon at the Westside Community Center. The event is free but people are asked to RSVP.