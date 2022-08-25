ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A seat in District 17 of the New Mexico House of Representatives is currently vacant. The Bernalillo County Board of County Commissioners is now accepting applications to fill the position.

In July, State Representative Debbie Armstrong stepped down to focus on providing care for a family member. Armstrong had served the district since 2014, and now, a replacement will be appointed until the November 2022 election.

Applicants can submit their cover letter and resume until August 31 at 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to apply should be addressed to the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office like the example below.

EXAMPLE – Attention: Julie Morgas Baca, County Manager, 415 Silver Avenue, SW, 8th Floor, Albuquerque, NM, 87102

If applicants want to send information electronically, they can send an email to manager@bernco.gov.

Applicants are required to be 21 years old or older. They must also live within House District 17 boundaries. New boundaries will be in effect on January 1, 2023, but for now, the applicant needs to live in the current district boundaries.

The district’s area is in the northeast and northwest quadrants of Bernalillo County. The Board of County Commissioners will speak on the replacement during a meeting on September 7 at 9 a.m. through Zoom.