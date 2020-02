ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Board is honoring Albuquerque Public School’s Selfless Seniors. Fourteen teens were recognized for the positive difference they create in the community.

Each student has given invaluable time and energy from helping patients at the Carrie Tingley Hospital, to public education on human trafficking.

All 14 of the students honored can be viewed on Bernalillo County’s website.