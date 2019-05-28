Bernalillo County asks for help naming new headquarters
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - Bernalillo County is asking for your help choosing a name for its new headquarters.
Last week, county commissioners rejected the idea of calling the new downtown facility "Bernalillo County Government Center," saying it was too boring.
The county has now published a list of alternatives and is asking the public to weigh in. Some of the options are the Bernalillo County Plaza, the Bernalillo County Complex, and Bernalillo County at Alvarado Square.
If you'd to share your opinion, click here.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
