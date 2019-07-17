Belen Public Health Office offering free immunizations

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Got shots? Belen health officials are offering free immunizations.
With the school year just around the corner, the Belen Health Office is offering free shots starting July 27 through August 17. They just ask that parents bring shot records and insurance cards.
All clinics are at the local public health office unless noted below:
- Wed 07/24 11am 3pm Los Lunas High School (Kelly Fajardo Health Fair)
- Sat 07/27: 10am-2pm
- Monday 07/29: 9:00-12pm (closed lunch 12pm-1pm) 1:00 -3:30pm
- Tuesday 7/30: 3pm-7pm
- Thurs 8/1: Belen High School 9am-3pm / Belen Public Health Office 4pm -7pm
- Fri 8/2: 8:30-12pm (closed lunch 12pm-1pm) 1:00 -3:30pm
- Sat 8/3: 10am -2pm
- Mon 08/05: Belen High School 9am-3pm
- Tues 8/6: 4:00pm-8:00pm
- Wed 08/7: 8:30-12pm (closed lunch 12pm-1pm) 1:00 -4:00pm
- Thurs 8/08: 3pm-7pm
- Fri 8/09: 8:30-12pm (closed lunch 12pm-1pm) 1:00 -4:00pm
- Sat 8/10: 10am – 2pm
- Thurs 8/15: 8:30-12pm (closed lunch 12pm-1pm) 1:00 -4:00pm
- Sat 8/17: 10am-2pm