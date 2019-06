ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re a woman interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, this is your chance. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will host a seminar next month for women interested in the career.

Attendees can learn more about the career, culture, and opportunities from female deputies themselves. The recruitment event is scheduled for July 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police. Seating is limited.

