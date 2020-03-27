BCSO Sheriff tells us what deputies are doing for those in need

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are in the midst of a crisis right now, unlike anything we’ve seen before.

As the nation works around the clock to stop the spread of coronavirus, the good in people is really starting to show. Especially here in our state.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office told News 13 he and other deputies are putting together care packages of toiletries for those in need throughout the community. Many companies, such as Coca-Cola and Costco, donated items for the packages.

