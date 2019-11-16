Ballet Folklorico Del Norte to perform Sunday, Nov. 17

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’re invited to a colorful night of culture, all for a good cause.

Ballet Folklorico Del Norte is a dance group made up of student alumni from Del Norte High School and led by retired teacher, Elaine “Senora” Alarid. They will be showcasing different dances and will be accompanied by Mariachi Tierra Del Encanto.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Grinding Gears Cafe, an organization that helps disabled adults in a working environment. Their performance is Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Kiva Auditorium at 6 p.m.

