ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- With summer vacation almost over, many parents are left wondering about the STEM programs their kids can take part in during the school year.

CEO of Be Greater Than Average, Dr. Shelly Gruenig explains that there are many opportunities for STEM learning through year-round programs for all students. Whether it's coding, robotics or engineering, Dr. Gruenig says there are many free programs that are available throughout the state.