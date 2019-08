SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The 98th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market will be taking place on the Plaza.

The event will run from Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s event will feature nearly 1,000 Native American artists showcasing their work along the Santa Fe Plaza. Dance performances and music is also scheduled throughout the weekend.

Saturday evening will end with the Indian Market Gala and a silent auction. For additional event information, click here.