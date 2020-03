NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Calling all artists, Zozobra wants your creativity.

Zozobra event officials are looking for artists to create a 1980s themed poster and t-shirt design for this year’s Zozofest. Artists of all ages are welcome to apply.

The winner will receive ten copies of their poster, eight premium tickets to the event, and will be introduced at the festival. The submission deadline is March 13.

Artists can submit their work online.