Firefighters around the state are banding together to help the family of a fallen firefighter.

Artesia Fire crews have organized a t-shirt fundraiser honoring 911 first responders and late Roswell firefighter Jeff Stroble with a special recognition on the sleeve.

Proceeds will be given to the Roswell Fire Department for the families of Stroble and injured firefighter, Hoby Bonham. For more information, click here.