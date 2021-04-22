Art Park 21 and Santa Fe Railyard Park hosts ‘Urban Ecologies’ exhibition

WATCH: Full interview with John Davis, Art Park 21 Director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating a relationship with the environment. Beginning on April 22, 2021, Art Park 21 and the Santa Fe Railyard Park + Plaza will host an exhibition of outdoor eco-centric artworks called “Urban Ecologies.” This exhibition has relevance to the environment in New Mexico and is created by artists right from the area. Director John Davis provides details about this unique exhibit. 

