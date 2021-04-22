Art Park 21 and Santa Fe Railyard Park hosts ‘Urban Ecologies’ exhibition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force will give another update on the jet fuel spill at Kirtland Air Force Base. The leak, first detected more than 20 years ago, contaminated both soil and groundwater. The base has been working for decades to clean it up but it's been an extremely slow process. Thursday night's meeting will be held virtually starting at 6 p.m.

According to a news release from the New Mexico Environmental Law Center, between five million and 24 million gallons of jet fuel remain underneath the ground in Albuquerque’s aquifer in a giant plume discovered in 1999. The plume is approximately 4,200 feet in length and as much as 1,000 feet wide; The jet fuel has contaminated the groundwater and is less than one mile from two groundwater wells used by Albuquerque residents, according to the news release.