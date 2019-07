ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calling all teachers: Albuquerque Public Schools has some positions to fill.

APS is hosting a job fair Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at Rio Grande High School. They do encourage you apply in advance. Principals and supervisors may do on-the-spot interviews, and job offers may be made on site.

Local colleges will also be at the fair to answer questions from anyone interested in becoming a teacher.