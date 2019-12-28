Live Now
Applications are now being accepted to fill empty County Commissioner spot

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Applications are being accepted to fill the now-vacant District 27 seat of the New Mexico Hous of Representatives.

Bernalillo County Commissioners will appoint someone to replace Rep. William Pratt, who died this week. Applications are being accepted through Monday.

Applicants should submit a cover letter and resume to the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office, to the Attention of Julie Morgas Baca, County manager, Suite 10111, 1 Civic Plaza, NW Albuquerque, NM, 87102.

You can also send your materials via email to manager@bernco.gov by Monday, Dec. 30 at noon.

