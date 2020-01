VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s office is taking applications to fill a vacant seat on the Valencia County Commission.

The governor will appoint someone to serve the remainder of David Carlberg’s term after he resigned. Applications are being accepted through Monday, and those interested must live in District 2.

Applicants are asked to send a resume and letter of interest to Director of Boards and Commissions Melissa Salazar at melissa.salazar3@state.nm.us.