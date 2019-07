ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High schoolers have one last chance to get a look at the life of an Albuquerque police officer before summer ends.

The department will host a Junior Police Academy from August 5-9 at its training academy near Second Street and Montano Road. Teens will go through physical training, classroom lectures, hands-on instruction, and even take field trips.

Applications are due July 22. To apply, click here.