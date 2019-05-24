APD to host gun buyback event July 13

Albuquerque police are giving people a chance to get rid of unwanted guns. APD, Metro Crime Stoppers, and the District Attorney’s Office are hosting a gun buyback event on July 13.

Residents can hand over their guns, no questions asked. In return, they’ll get $75 for handguns, shotguns and rifles, and $100 for assault rifles.

The weapons cannot be loaded, must be transported in the trunk, and must be in working order.

The event will take place Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Community Center, 75-5 Kathryn Ave SE.