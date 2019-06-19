APD requires cadets to complete community service project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police cadets are getting into community policing before they ever hit the streets.

The department is now requiring all cadets to participate in a community service project. The current class is building a Habitat for Humanity house.

“It feels good once you learn more about the process, how people come about getting some of these homes and who it’s helping out. It feels really good, and I think it’s a really good cause,” Francisco Aragon, a Police Academy instructor, said.

One of the goals is to get the officers out into the community working with residents to build a relationship and trust.

