BernCo Animal Care and Resource Center back open to the public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you looking to adopt a new friend? Or have a passion for helping animals? Bernalillo County Animal Services has many pets available for adoption and is also looking to hire new compassionate team members.

Currently, there are over 100 animals available for adoption, including a guinea pig and a potbelly pig named Jimmy Dean. The BernCo Animal Care and Resource Center is now open to the public, Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with adoption viewings until 4:30 p.m. Adoption appointments are available on Tuesday and Wednesdays only, and are on a “first-come, first-serve” basis. Submit an Appointment Interest Card if interested in setting an appointment.

The Bernalillo County Animal Care Services team is also looking to expand. They are currently hiring for Animal Care Technicians and Enforcement Officers. Go to bernco.gov/animal-care-services for more information.