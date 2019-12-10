‘American Pickers’ announces stop in New Mexico

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JANUARY 22: Frank Fritz (left) and Mike Wolfe, hosts of the hit television series American Pickers, look on in the garage during testing at Daytona International Speedway on January 22, 2011 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Pull out all your old clutter, ‘American Pickers’ is coming to New Mexico for the second time.

The reality TV show is looking for antique and vintage pieces that may not be of value to others. ‘Pickers’ Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are returning to New Mexico this February. They previously made a stop here in 2015.

If you think you have some antiques they’ll be interested in buying, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST or post a message on Facebook: @GotAPick.