Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter provides support for caregivers and elderly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s annual report reveals that the number of residents living with Alzheimer’s disease has risen.

The Alzheimer’s Association of New Mexico helps to provide support to the 43,000 New Mexicans living with this disease. Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter, Tim Sheahan discusses statistics of the disease in our state and what services are provided.

The number of New Mexicans with Alzheimer’s disease has risen by nearly 5% and nationally, Alzheimer’s is costing the nation money. In 2020, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the nation over $300 billion and could rise as high as $1.1 Trillion by 2050.

The Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter provides support for caregivers and unpaid caregivers, 24/7 support helpline and classes educating first responders on what to look for in their patients said Sheahan.

“We’re there to support everybody in the family. It makes a difference,” said Sheahan. “We’re trying to really support the physicians out there and nine out of 10 physicians feel that there is going to be an increase in Alzheimer’s. But only 50% of the front line of physicians feel that they are educated to support it right now, so we’re trying to get to them more.”