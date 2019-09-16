All aboard! Vintage train convention stops in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans will have the chance to take a trip back in time thanks to a visiting convention. The American Association of Private Rail Car Owners is meeting in Albuquerque at Hotel Andaluz this week.

Private trains from decades past rolled into the metro Monday morning on the Amtrak’s Southwest Chief. Some date back to the 1940s and ’50s when trains served politicians, visiting dignitaries, and the wealthy as rolling hotel rooms.

“People yearn for that old style and that’s what we create. All of our meals are on white linen, and the servers are dressed up, and our passengers do somewhat dress up,” co-owner of Moonlight Dome, Brian Collins, said.

There will be a chance to tour the working rail cars before the convention wraps up on Thursday. For more information, click here.