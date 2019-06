If you missed last year’s mural tour around Albuquerque, you’ll have plenty more chance in the coming months.

The Albuquerque Trolley Company partnered with Muros ABQ for the inaugural tour in October. After its success, the tour is back for the summer, starting Sunday with more dates through October.

The narrated trolley ride takes visitors to more than 50 public artworks in the downtown area and Nob Hill. For more details, click here.