ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) - The state has a lot of extra money to spend these days from the oil boom, and cities want a piece of it to help fund big projects.

The city of Albuquerque's wish list ahead of the 2020 legislative session includes everything from building a police station to big road projects. They're even looking for $5 million to come up with some kind of connection to get people from the city's most popular tourist destination, the BioPark, to Old Town.