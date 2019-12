It turns out, Albuquerque is a great place for drivers.

MSN came out with its top 20 places with low gas prices and the least amount of traffic. Albuquerque is in the top 10.

The article says the city has the 12th shortest commute time of 21.2 minutes and the 14th lowest gas prices at $1.96 a gallon.

