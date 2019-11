ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What traits should the new Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent have?

The district is looking for a replacement after current superintendent Raquel Reedy announced her retirement earlier this year.

Starting next week, a series of meetings will be held for the community to give input on their hopes and expectations for the new superintendent.

An online survey was also sent out to families. To take the survey, click here.