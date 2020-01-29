Albuquerque public libraries to screen classic westerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Library of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County is offering a chance to explore the history of the classic western.

Each year, the library shows a series of films based on works of literature. This February it will showcase seven classic films featuring the likes of John Wayne and Gary Cooper in titles including “True Grit,” “The Searchers” and “High Noon.”

The free showings run between February 1 and February 22.

The film schedule is:

Saturday, February 1 | The Searchers (1956) | 2 p.m. | Main Library

Thursday, February 6 | Cimarron (1960) | 7 p.m. | KiMo Theatre

Friday, February 7 | High Noon (1951) | 7 p.m. | KiMo Theatre

Saturday, February 8 | True Grit (1969) | 7 p.m. | KiMo Theatre

Sunday, February 9 | The Big Country (1958) | 2 p.m. | KiMo Theatre

Saturday, February 15 | Shane (1953) | 2 p.m. | Juan Tabo Library

Saturday, February 22 | Destry Rides Again (1935) | 2 p.m. | Special Collections Library